Thai ruling party elects Thaksin’s daughter as leader

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was the figurehead of Pheu Thai’s campaign for the May general election. (AP pic)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, was voted unopposed to become Pheu Thai’s new leader, two years after entering politics. “The new administrative body of Pheu Thai must improve itself to lead the party to becoming number one for the people again,” Paetongtarn told party members and reporters, wearing a red suit, the party’s signature colour.

Pheu Thai is the latest incarnation of the political movement founded by her father, but it was beaten into second place in the May poll by the upstart progressive Move Forward Party. “It is an effort to modernise the party, but in the end, the core of the party is still the same. It belongs to the Shinawatra clan,” he told AFP. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Thai Airways International unveils new uniforms for cabin crewJOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Thai content creator gets tattoo of late pet cat’s “last scratch mark” as heartwarming tributeGRIEVING a pet’s death is different with every pet owner. It’s only natural given the close bond and attachment shared when the owner and pet. Sometim... Read more ⮕

Party Bus Marriage Anniversaries: A Unique and Fun Way to Celebrate Your Love on a Party Bus TorontoIn this article, we'll explore the concept of party bus marriage anniversaries, highlighting the reasons why this trend has gained popularity and how it can transform your anniversary celebration into an unforgettable experience Read more ⮕

LG XBOOM XL7S & XL5S portable party speakers launched in IndiaLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Anthony Loke: DAP CEC reprimands party’s Sabah duo for accepting datukshipKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The two Sabah DAP leaders, who accepted honorific titles in breach of party policy, received a strong reprimand for accepting the state awards that carry... Read more ⮕

China says US ‘not party to’ its issues with PhilippinesBeijing and Manila have had several high profile skirmishes in disputed waters. Read more ⮕