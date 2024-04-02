Thai Deputy National Police Chief Issued Arrest Warrant for Money Laundering

A Thai court issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Surachate Hakparn, the kingdom's deputy national police chief, over allegations of money laundering connected to an illegal online gambling network.

Most forms of betting are illegal in Thailand, with police regularly cracking down on illicit gambling sites both on and offline.

