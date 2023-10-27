Thai content creator gets tattoo of late pet cat’s “last scratch mark” as heartwarming tribute

a pet’s death is different with every pet owner. It’s only natural given the close bond and attachment shared when the owner and pet.

Sometimes, to cope with the loss, we would want to keep something left behind by our loved ones in memory of them.touched hearts everywhere after she shared a tribute of her cat’s “last interaction” with her after its passing on Sept 28.

Tom had the idea to commemorate her last interaction with her cat, Mal, by getting a tattoo of its last scratch mark on her thigh. Despite not being a fan of tattoos, she wanted something to remember her beloved feline by as the cat always left her with scratch marks, hence naming her tattoo “Design by Mal”. headtopics.com

In the viral video, the Thai content creator revealed that her cat, Mal suffered from having a cyst in its liver and gallbladder, causing it to throw up after eating as well as having gallstones. Mal, who had been with Tom for 12 years, could not undergo any surgery due to its old age therefore the symptoms had to be managed.

The cat became so weak until Tom had to feed it its meals herself as a result of the advancing illness and finally passed away a month later.

