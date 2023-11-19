Thai Beauty Queen Anntonia Porsild Finishes First Runner-Up in Miss Universe Contest

Thai-Danish beauty queen Anntonia Porsild becomes the first contestant from Thailand in 35 years to make it to the final round of the Miss Universe pageant, finishing first runner-up. Her impressive performance was credited to her answer about online bullying.





