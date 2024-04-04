Tesla Turns on First Supercharger in Penang

Just in time for the upcoming Hari Raya holidays, Tesla has turned on its first Supercharger in Penang . It was barely two weeks ago that the company first revealed its plan to deploy a Supercharger in the state. Tesla Supercharger s at Sunway Carnival Mall are now ready to welcome Tesla owners. Technically, the new Supercharger is not only the first of its kind in the state but it is also the first such deployment for the Northern region of Peninsular Malaysia .

Just like what Tesla’s Regional Director, Isabel Fan revealed during Specially, the new Tesla Supercharger is located at the Sunway Carnival Mall in Seberang Jaya which is just a few kilometres away from the Penang Bridge. Tesla engineers doing final checks on the Superchargers at Sunway Carnival Mall prior to their activation

Tesla Supercharger Penang Sunway Carnival Mall Northern Region Malaysia

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla activates the first Supercharger station in PenangThe first-ever Tesla Supercharger stations in Penang are now operational in Sunway Carnival Mall. The site is able to cater up to 4 Tesla EVs simultaneously.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Tesla V4 Supercharger spotted at IOI Mall PuchongSeveral Tesla V4 Superchargers have been spotted at IOI Mall Puchong. This is the first known V4 Supercharger deployment in Malaysia.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Tesla Supercharger network in Malaysia – required 30% for use by other brand EVs only from 2025Tesla Malaysia’s launch of its seventh Supercharging station at Gamuda Cove yesterday has brought the total number of Superchargers in the country to 36. This has brought about the question of when its DC chargers …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Tesla Supercharger station at Gamuda Cove – six SC and 18 destination chargers, largest in Southeast AsiaTesla Malaysia has announced the opening of its latest Supercharging station at Gamuda Cove, the site being officially launched today. Located at the car park area at Discovery Park, Persiaran Cove Central, the site is …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Shanghai-Penang direct flight to boost Penang’s business, tourism industryGEORGE TOWN: The first direct service from Shanghai, China to Penang, starting May 31 stands to boost the development of Penang’s business and tourism...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Digital Penang inks MoU with MBAN to boost Penang startup ecosystemHarmender Singh, Cradle Vice President of SUPER PMO (second from right), and Dr. Melissa Foo, VP of MBAN (far right).

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »