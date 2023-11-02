Tesla Supercharger Sunway Pyramid now opens, four charging bays at RM1.25/kWh with RM5/hour parking fee

So far, Tesla is still using the V3 Supercharger setup for the Malaysian market. With a peak charging speed of 250kW, these Superchargers allow a Tesla Model 3 to obtain up to 282km of range within 15 minutes.all the time. Meanwhile, the Supercharging fee for Sunway Pyramid is still similar to the previous two locations which is RM1.25 per kWh.As usual, there is also an idle fee involved if you leave your Tesla connected to the Supercharger even though it has been fully charged.

Aside from charging and idle fees, there is also an additional parking fee of RM5 per hour when you use any of the Superchargers at Sunway Pyramid. This didn’t come as a surprise to us though as all four Superchargers are located at the valet parking section of the shopping mall although since the site is open 24 hours, it is unclear whether the valet operator is still going to collect the fee outside of the mall’s official operating hours.at Sunway Pyramid.

Before you go though, you may want to learn about Model Y by checking out our first drive experience with

