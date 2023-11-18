Tesla Model Y creates hype in Malaysia

There is much hype about Tesla cars in Malaysia , especially since electric vehicles aren’t a big thing here yet. Just like any new thing in the market, Tesla has sent Malaysia ns into a frenzy after the company officially entered the market here with the launch of its Model Y in July. The name, its founder Elon Musk and the whole concept of the car are enough to spark lots of curiosity in any car enthusiast.

It certainly doesn’t feel like a typical car and needs some explorations before you can get going for the first time. The car key comes in the form of an access card and you can even use your smartphone as a keycard after setting up your profile on the Tesla mobile app. There is no start button and the car is ready to accelerate as soon as you get behind the wheel. All you have to do is press the brake pedal and select the drive mode by moving the stalk up or down to get going





