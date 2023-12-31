Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire in Johor

The notion that electric vehicles are susceptible to battery fires is a misguided one. Because of their potent energy sources, both fossil-fuelled cars and EVs do succumb to fires every once in a while, but they’re typically rare. As EVs are more novel, however, any incidents involving them tend to generate a lot of attention, which is why they seem so common. A Tesla Model 3 caught fire in Johor, as shown in several viral videos circulating on social media.

What makes this incident particularly noteworthy is that it happened right in front of the dealer, Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru in Skudai, apparently while charging at a Supercharger station. The fire, which was reported at 2:45pm, engulfed 90% of the car and destroyed 20% of the charging station. We have reached out to an MBM spokesperson, who said that the company could not comment on the matter until an investigation has been conducted





