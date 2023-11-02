Tesla Malaysia allowed 100% foreign ownership as Elon Musk’s companies bring benefits to nation

The PM said said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday that among the considerations were the organisational structure of Starlink, which operates on a global scale that requires a more effective decision-making process; status of ‘Malaysia Digital’ based on the Bill of Guarantees; and Starlink’s direct and indirect benefits in Malaysia.

The reply focused more on Elon Musk’s internet company. “Starlink services is suitable for use in the maritime industry as well as oil and gas, given the Starlink internet connection which is stable in areas far from the coast or in the middle of the sea, enabling ships to have all time high quality internet access,” Anwar said, reported by

“Efficient internet access allows this industry to monitor operations more effectively, improve navigation security, as well as allowing remote control through effective automation system,” he added. As for EV maker Tesla, the PM cum finance minister said the exemption was not new as the decision had already been made to approve 100% foreign ownership for new projects, project expansion or diversification projects for the manufacturing sector by existing and new companies starting from June this year.

He was replying to Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who asked the PM to explain why national economic sovereignty and a condition of local equity ownership were set aside, enabling companies like Tesla and Starlink 100% foreign ownership.that gives Tesla franchise APs, letting it skip the requirement of having a company with bumiputera shareholding import cars for the marque.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Tesla, Starlink allowed 100% foreign ownership for nation’s benefit, says AnwarPM says the government took into account a range of benefits before waiving the local equity requirement.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Tesla, Starlink allowed 100% foreign ownership due to benefits for nation, says PMKUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing wants to know if there is anything wrong with him having an occasional drink of alcohol after a Perikatan Nasional MP called him out over his actions in a viral video.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Tesla, Starlink allowed 100% foreign ownership for nation’s benefit, says AnwarFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: PM Anwar says allowed 100pc foreign owned Tesla, Starlink to operate in Malaysia for national goodKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Elon Musk-linked companies Tesla and Starlink have been allowed to operate in Malaysia as fully foreign-owned entities after taking into account their...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Anwar says allowed 100pc foreign-owned Tesla, Starlink to operate in Malaysia for national goodKuala Lumpur: Elon Musk-linked companies Tesla and Starlink have been allowed to operate in Malaysia as fully foreign-owned entities after taking into account their future contributions to the country.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Over 1.4 million people in Gaza forced to flee their homes: WFPKUALA LUMPUR: Elon Musk linked companies Tesla and Starlink Internet Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd were allowed to operate in Malaysia as 100% foreign-owned companies after taking into account the benefits they could bring to the nation, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕