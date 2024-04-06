Tesla cancels plans for affordable car, raising questions about its strategy

Tesla has canceled its plans for an inexpensive car that was expected to drive its growth into a mass-market automaker. This decision goes against Elon Musk's longstanding goal of providing affordable electric cars for the masses.

The cancellation of the car represents a shift in Tesla's strategy and raises questions about the company's ability to compete with Chinese automakers who are offering affordable EVs.

Tesla Electric Cars Affordable Mass-Market Strategy

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk defends ketamine use, dismisses investor worriesWASHINGTON: Elon Musk (pix) suggested his use of drugs benefits Tesla investors in an interview released Monday, saying he takes prescribed ketamine t...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Elon Musk defends ketamine use, dismisses investor worriesWASHINGTON, March 19 — Elon Musk suggested his use of drugs benefits Tesla investors in an interview released yesterday, saying he takes prescribed ketamine to treat his...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Elon Musk Gives Away Free Premium Features to Popular Users on XElon Musk is providing free premium features, including blue verification checkmarks, to some of X's most popular users. Musk has started giving these features to users with more than 2,500 verified followers. This is a change of strategy for Musk, who has criticized Twitter's previous decision to distribute checkmarks to prominent accounts.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Would-be Tesla buyers snub company as Musk’s reputation dipsSAN FRANCISCO, April 1 — The ranks of would-be Tesla buyers in the United States are shrinking, according to a survey by market intelligence firm Caliber, which attributed the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

New Tesla Charging Station in Gamuda CoveThe new Tesla charging station in Gamuda Cove has 6 Superchargers and 18 Destination Chargers. With the official launch, Tesla now has a total of 36 Superchargers and 55 Destination Chargers in Malaysia. HRH Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah officiated the opening of the station. The charging fee remains the same as other Tesla charging sites. Non-Tesla EVs will have access to Tesla's charging infrastructure in the future.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Tesla aims to ship Roadster EV sports cars next yearNEW YORK: Tesla will aim to ship its Roadster electric sports car next year, the electric vehicle maker’s CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »