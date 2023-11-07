Tesla Accessory Maker to Bring Back Stalks for Model 3, S, and X

This means you’ll have to rely on steering wheel buttons to indicate left or right and swiping on the touch screen to shift between Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive. If you want the upgraded Tesla Model 3 and prefer to have the traditional stalks on the steering column, a Tesla accessory maker is about to make it happen.

, they are working on bringing the stalks back not just for Model 3 ‘Highland’ but also for the updated Tesla Model S and X that don’t come with physical stalks and gear selectors. They said the installation for these add-on stalks will be easy and it won’t require a visit to a service centre.to one of the comments, Enhance Automotive said the stalk add-ons are connected to the OBD port. At the moment, the individual S3XY buttons are connected wirelessly so it would make more sense for these stalks to be wired directly to avoid unnecessary delays. The company also claims that the installation won’t void your Tesla warranty unless “there’s an issue that comes up that was caused by the device”, which doesn’t sound that assuring. Interestingly, the company said both stalks and the touch buttons could still be used at the same time, so you can decide which one would be more practical to use according to your driving situation. Enhance Auto will be releasing stalks for both sides and they said users can choose which one they want to ge

