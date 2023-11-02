Terengganu Woman Dies After Being Stabbed 15 Times And Run Over By Business Partner

An elderly woman was brutally murdered by her business partner over a business dispute. The victim who was found near a drain in Hulu Terengganu, was stabbed 15 times and run over by the suspect. According to Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan, the suspect supposedly called the 65-year-old victim to discuss their company’s profits.

But after failing to come to an agreement, the suspect, who works as a seamstress, decided to brutally stab her. “Preliminary investigations found that the victim and the suspect (a seamstress) drove somewhere to discuss business matters,” said Datuk Mazli in a statement.

“However, there was an argument that caused the victim to alight the vehicle before being run over by the female suspect, who was driving a Honda Jazz.” The victim’s body was found later by a security guard from the Hulu Terengganu Religious Office, who called the police at 4:35am. She was believed to have used a meat cleaver to commit the crime. This is because the weapon was found near the victim’s home.

“Police also arrested a couple to help in the investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code,” added Datuk Mazli. Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

