Ten Hag says MU squad backs Garnacho over gorilla emoji post

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho controls the ball during the Champions League match against Copenhagen. (AP pic)

The 19-year-old uploaded a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of United players celebrating with Cameroon international Andre Onana after their 1-0 Champions League win against Copenhagen in midweek, using the emojis.

But the Football Association have punished players in the past for making racial references on social media and is understood to have sought Garnacho’s observations. The previous year Bernardo Silva was given a one-match ban and fined by the FA for a tweet he posted comparing teammate Benjamin Mendy with a black cartoon character.“Not (concerned about a ban) in this moment,” he said.“But what you see and I can confirm that and I want to emphasise, we are together, we are United and we have seen that in the post of Andre Onana.” headtopics.com

The Red Devils have stumbled to those victories against Brentford, Sheffield United and Copenhagen, with a vastly improved performance required if they are to lay a glove on Pep Guardiola’s men.

