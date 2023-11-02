Ten Hag says Man United must stick together to right the ship

“That is the only way, stick together,” said the Dutch manager, who is under intense pressure after one of the club’s worst starts to a season in decades. Eddie Howe’s Magpies avenged last season’s loss to Manchester United in the League Cup final with a 3-0 victory. They played with more urgency and made ten Hag’s side look discombobulated and disinterested, and the reeling Old Trafford crowd booed the home team off the pitch at the final whistle.

Manchester United have lost five of their first 10 home games in all competitions for the first time since 1930-31. They are eighth in the Premier League after losing five of their first 10 games for the first time ever.

Wednesday’s lacklustre performance came on the heels of a similarly ugly showing on Sunday, when Manchester City throttled them 3-0 in the derby at Old Trafford.

