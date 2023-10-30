Ten Hag believes United are ‘on the up’ despite derby drubbing

Manchester United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag looks on during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 29, 2023/AFPPix: Erik Ten Hag insisted Manchester United were still “on the up” despite being comprehensively outplayed by rivals Manchester City in Sunday’s derby, reported PA Media/dpa.

The result underlined City’s superiority over their neighbours – the gap between the sides now being nine points after 10 games – and emphatically ended any suggestion United might have turned a corner after winning their previous three matches.

The Dutchman said: "The three games before we won and the spirit is very good. The fighting spirit is very good."We have to be patient, but I'm happy some of our injuries are coming back and then our side will be stronger."

He said: “We were losing and I decided to bring more offensive power in and we made a mistake that was not according to the game plan.” Opposite number Pep Guardiola claimed his side’s victory had not been as straightforward as it looked.

“The second goal helped us a lot. We were saying at half-time they will be more aggressive and they were, but we made two incredible two build-ups.