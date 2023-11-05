Ten Arrested in Connection with RM4.6 Million Casino Chip Theft

Ten people have been arrested by police to assist in investigations over the theft of RM4.6 million worth of casino chips at one of the casinos in Genting Highlands. Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the 10 were arrested following a series of raids by the cops, according to Harian Metro. Yesterday, police said it launched an investigation after a report was lodged by the Genting casino’s security management on Oct 28 over the break-in.

Members of the public with information on the matter may contact the Bentong police headquarters at 09-2222222 or any nearby police station to assist in investigations

