Tempers flare between Shahidan, PKR man believed over Gal Gadot

“Today, Palestinian children are dying every 10 minutes, and the total casualties have exceeded 8,000 so far,” Shahidan said.“We have been in silence, but we only hear one voice, which is YB Tebrau’s support for Israel. It is crucial for Parliament to take a stand,” he said, adding the government should table a motion to make clear Malaysia’s stand on the war in Gaza.“I expressed my solidarity with Palestine on social media.

While Shahidan did not elaborate on his accusation, it is believed to be linked to claims that Puah had “liked” a social media post by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.The conflict that erupted on Oct 7 has resulted in more than 8,000 Palestinian deaths, while more than 1,300 Israelis have lost their lives.

At a rally last week, Anwar claimed that some Western powers had threatened him over his criticism of the atrocities committed by the Israeli government in the Gaza conflict.Anwar later revealed that the “threats” came from European MPs, but he was slammed by PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan for making such “alarmist” claims.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss. headtopics.com

