Tempers flare as Shahidan accuses PKR rep of supporting Israel

Shahidan Kassim’s (left) claim that Jimmy Puah supported Israel is believed to be linked to claims he ‘liked’ a social media post by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

KUALA LUMPUR: A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat after Shahidan Kassim (PN – Arau) accused Jimmy Puah (PH-Tebrau) of publicly supporting Israel amid the bombardment of Gaza. “Today, Palestinian children are dying every 10 minutes, and the total casualties have exceeded 8,000 so far,” said Shahidan.

“We have been in silence, but we only hear one voice, which is YB Tebrau’s support for Israel. It is crucial for Parliament to take a stand,” he said, adding the government should table a motion to make clear Malaysia’s stand on the war in Gaza.“I express my solidarity with Palestine on social media. I also raised the question in the Dewan Rakyat for a leeway to organize more solidarity events for Palestine,” said the PKR man. headtopics.com

While Shahidan did not elaborate on his accusation, it is believed to be linked to claims that Puah had “liked” a social media post by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

