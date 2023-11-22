Television and video games affect children's cognitive functions, study reveals

A study reveals that television and video games affect children’s cognitive functions, but can also be beneficial, particularly for learning and concentration. It’s widely acknowledged that children are spending more and more time using tech devices, but less is known about the long-term effects of this screen time. A team of researchers has analysed over 30 studies published on the subject over the past 23 years.
They report that television and video games have negative effects on children’s cognitive functions, but that they can also be beneficial, particularly for learning and concentration. "Those in policymaking positions should supply suitable guidance, involvement and backing for children's digital use," say the study authors. Indeed, the experts behind this research recommend that policymakers support families in optimising children's use of tech devices, rather than limiting screen time, which they see as a potential source of conflict, by focusing on content that has positive effects on the brai
