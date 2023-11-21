Teenage Dance Coach Wins Four Medals at Mallorca Dance Festival

Teenage dance coach Cherry Yeo Xiao Wei has put Malaysia on the world map after clinching four medals at the Mallorca Dance Festival (MDF) in Santa Ponsa, Majorca, Spain recently. The competition, held from Nov 10-12, witnessed the 18-year-old's triumph in three solo female Latin disciplines and a bronze in the adult solo female Latin discipline. "I never expected to win four medals, especially in such competitive categories.
This marked my inaugural solo participation in an international competition. Winning these medals comes as a total surprise as I had set out merely to gauge the standard of other participants. The feeling of accomplishment is truly overwhelming and a surreal experience. I'm truly happy and grateful for the new opportunities that have come my way," said Yeo during a phone interview from Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Yeo and nine other dancers from different dance schools in the country took part in the festival. They arrived back in Kuala Lumpur last week after the competitio
