Teen motorcyclist dies after falling off bike on NSE near Tangkak

TANGKAK: A 17-year-old teenager was killed after falling from his motorcycle and being run over by vehicles at KM164.2 of the North-South Expressway (NSE), northbound, here.

Tangkak OCPD Supt Roslan Talib said the police received a report of the incident at 5.30am on Sunday (Oct 29) from members of the public. “Investigations revealed that the victim was heading towards Melaka before losing control of his vehicle and falling on the road.

“The victim is believed to have been hit by unknown vehicles based on the injury to his stomach,” he said in a statement here Sunday. Supt Roslan added that the victim suffered a serious injury to the stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene. headtopics.com

"We hope that those who have information about this incident could come forward to any nearest police station and help with the investigations," he added.

