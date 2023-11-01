Tecno Spark Go 2024 Marketing Material Leaks With All Details

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 will come with a 13MP primary rear camera coupled with an AI lens. There will be an 8MP selfie snapper. The device will be equipped with dual stereo speakers with DTS audio. Internally, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 will reportedly be powered by a UniSoC T606 octa-core processor. It will pack 8GB RAM with memory fusion technology and have 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB. As per the leaked marketing material, the smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with charging via USB-C port.Upcoming Smartphones in November 2023: iQOO, Vivo, Redmi, Samsung and more

