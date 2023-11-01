Tecno Spark Go 2024 Marketing Material Leaks With All Details

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 will come with a 13MP primary rear camera coupled with an AI lens. There will be an 8MP selfie snapper. The device will be equipped with dual stereo speakers with DTS audio. Internally, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 will reportedly be powered by a UniSoC T606 octa-core processor. It will pack 8GB RAM with memory fusion technology and have 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB. As per the leaked marketing material, the smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with charging via USB-C port.Upcoming Smartphones in November 2023: iQOO, Vivo, Redmi, Samsung and more
Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕