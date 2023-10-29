Teach finance, entrepreneurship in secondary schools, says Ahmad Maslan

Deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan said his ministry would recommend introducing the subject on finance and entrepreneurship for students in form one to form six. (Bernama pic)

KULAI: The finance ministry (MoF) will forward a recommendation to the education ministry (MoE) to set up a new secondary school subject relating to finance and entrepreneurship. Deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan said this was to ensure the younger generation would be financially savvy and develop their interest in entrepreneurship, especially at the micro, small and medium (MSME) level.

He added that the Financial Education Network committee, comprising representatives from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the MoE and the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) would hold a discussion and conduct an initial study about the possibility of introducing the new subject. headtopics.com

“The ministry will recommend to the MoE that the subject on finance and entrepreneurship be taught at the secondary school level from form one to form six. “We want the youth to understand the subject in a more structured and systematic manner, as many will benefit from being financially savvy and possessing an entrepreneurial spirit,” he said at a media conference after the close of the Johor Financially-Savvy Carnival here.Ahmad also said efforts to create such a subject would help curb scam cases and reduce the number of fraud victims.

He said the proposal to implement the subject at the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) level was to ensure that all of the 500,000 students who sit for the examination yearly would benefit from it, as opposed to only around 40% who further their studies at the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM), diploma or degree levels. headtopics.com

