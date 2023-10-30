Taylor Swift is now a billionaire

The singer’s net worth is now more than US$1bil, thanks to her blockbuster Eras Tour, according to a Bloomberg News analysis published Friday. The report says Swift now joins an exclusive club of billionaire stars “to reach that status based on music and performing alone.”

Swift now reportedly touts a net worth of US$1.1bil, more than six months after she launched her career-spanning Eras Tour in March. According to Bloomberg, the Grammy winner’s concert circuit — which catered to generations of music lovers and launched beaded friendship bracelets back into the spotlight — “added US$4.3bil to the country’s gross domestic product.”

Friday’s Bloomberg report took into account the estimated values of Swift’s music catalogue, her five homes, and earnings from streaming, music sales, concert tickets and merchandise. The analysis also estimated that Swift’s Eras Tour sold more than US$700mil in ticket sales to date.Taylor Swift: The Eras Tourearned US$96mil in its four days at the domestic box office, marking the highest opening for a concert film. headtopics.com

“A part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post shared Thursday evening. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.

