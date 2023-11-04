Taylor Swift Concert Movie Excites Malaysian Swifties

If something did not go according to your plan initially, it doesn’t mean the chances of it happening next time, in a different way is off the table. Last night (November 3) was a good night for Swifties! Fans of Taylor Swift who have been eager to watch the concert movie – Taylor Swift The Era’s Tour had the time of their life last night. Some fans reached the cinemas earlier to “pass” the vibes around, and their excitement did not stop there.

Taylor Swift may have skipped Malaysia for her world tour but Malaysian swifties were just as happy to watch her concert movie on the big screen! Many of them stood up, sang, and even danced along as if Taylor Swift was physically there! Hey, it’s a concert movie, why not live the excitement like you’re at the actual scene? The fans definitely passed the vibe check if you’re expecting a hall full of outgoing Swifties! Last night, Swifties united in one of the cinemas as shown via TGV’s official account @tgvcinemasmy. Your Friday night may have been a fancy dinner with your loved ones but the fans had their Friday night “shaken” and turned the theatre hall into an “actual concert scene.” Netizens were happy to see that the audience passed the vibe check, and some were hoping that a similar scene with the same intensity of excitement could happen during their showtime. “I still can’t move on! Thank you Swifties, thank you TGV cinemes!” You can watch the clip belo

