Taylor's Reveals Chinese New Year Film 'Table Talk' Highlighting Disagreements Amidst Celebration

Taylor's has revealed its yearly Chinese New Year festive film. Staying true to its tradition of presenting insightful content that prompts reflection on different aspects of society, the film, titled 'Table Talk,' features typical Chinese New Year conversations with varying perspectives. It shines a spotlight on disagreements amidst the celebration, adding depth to the festive narrative.

Within Malaysia's diverse cultures, including the Chinese culture, various topics ignite discussions without a straightforward populist stance. Common conversations on schooling, career opportunities and marriage frequently delve into nuanced and multifaceted issues. The contrasting perspectives between the younger and older generations underscore the depth and complexity of societal viewpoints, reflecting the dynamic nature of cultural discourse in Malaysia. The film opens with a poignant table conversation in the kitchen as an aunt and niece prepare dumplings





