Tawau woman nabbed over sensitive FB comment on religion, race

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the 43-year-old woman was arrested at 8 pm last night under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act after 11 reports were lodged against her.

“Four reports were made in Tawau, two in Kudat and one each in Beaufort, Papar, Penampang, Tuaran and Beluran. “We would like to advise people not to get carried away and do or say things which can cause disharmony. They should not get too emotional over what is happening in Palestine and resort to expressing their dissatisfaction in improper ways,“ he told Bernama today.

He also advised the people not to draw the Israeli flag on roads to express their unhappiness as action could be taken against them for vandalism. Jasmin said police had received three reports of vandalism involving drawing the Israeli flag on the roads along Jalan Merotai near Kuala Merotai, Kampung Muhibbah Raya junction and Kampung Kinabutan Kecil Roundabout, Batu 4, Jalan Apas. -Mavcom suspends MYAirline’s air service licence

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Tawau gold mining: Dad, son chargedKota Kinabalu: A father and son were charged with submitting fake document related to the sale of gold ingots from the mining of the precious mineral in Bukit Mantri, Tawau between 2019 and this year, which caused a loss of more than RM1.3 million to the Sabah Government.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Direct Tawau-Sandakan link via Lahad Datu bypassLAHAD DATU: The opening of the Lahad Datu Bypass Road under the Pan Borneo project is expected to save travel time and reduce congestion on Jalan Assam, Lahad Datu.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free subscriptions in EuropeParent company Meta took the decision after a series of rules intended to rein in big tech.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

LOWYATNET: Facebook, Instagram To Offer Ad-Free Subs In EuropeMeta has announced ad-free subscriptions for both Facebook and Instagram in Europe to comply with the region's privacy laws.

Source: LowyatNET | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Siasat pengendali Facebook Promosi PN Maran hina Wan RosdySiasat pengendali Facebook Promosi PN Maran hina Wan Rosdy

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Parisian police shoot, critically wound hijab-wearing woman over threatsFrance is on high alert after the Oct 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected Islamist attack.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕