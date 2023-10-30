Tawau, Sandakan enjoy normal rice transhipment

Local shipping and forwarding companies welcomed the arrivals of the commodity while labour handlers at the Tawau Port are hopeful they will no longer experience any interruptions in daily income/monthly take home pay. Daily Express Malaysia

For the past couple of months, operators involved in the transhipment activities were affected by the reduced or non-arrivals of stocks from rice producing like Vietnam, Thailand and India for the past several months in Tawau and Sandakan, Green Givers Exim Corp Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Razanah Paimin said.

“I am happy to note that everything (transhipment transactions) is back to normal now in Tawau and Sandakan,” she said when asked to comment on the issue. Dear Daily Express reader,Ever since 1963, before the formation of Malaysia, The Daily Express has kept the public well-informed as well as helped shape Sabah & Labuan's development for 60 years. headtopics.com

Kota Kinabalu’s street art project cleans up Kampung Air’s dirty reputationKOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — In the state capital, the mention of Kampung Air brings about a wrinkling of the nose, raised eyebrows and knowing... Read more ⮕

State Government to identify new cemetery sites in Kota KinabaluKOTA KINABALU: The State Government will ensure that the needs of cemeteries for Muslim and non-Muslim communities in the City are given the best possible attention. Read more ⮕

Inaugural Sabah RTM Esports TournamentKota Kinabalu: The inaugural Sabah RTM Esports Tournament attracted 12 teams of 60 mobile game players. Read more ⮕

Daily Express wins coveted main journalism award 4th consecutive timeKota Kinabalu: Daily Express won the main journalism prize at the 2024 Kinabalu Shell Press awards for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday night. Read more ⮕

Daily Express wins coveted main journalism award 4th consecutive timeKota Kinabalu: Daily Express won the main journalism prize at the 2024 Kinabalu Shell Press awards for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday night. Read more ⮕

Two foreigners held over syabu in TawauTAWAU: Police arrested two men believed to be foreigners with 0.65 grammes of Syabu during a crime prevention patrol around town here around 12.40 midnight on Friday. Read more ⮕