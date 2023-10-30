Talks of move to oust me is over after state election, says Penang CM Kon Yeow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today that the alleged move to oust him is now “over” with the conclusion of the state polls in August. — Bernama picSEBERANG PERAI, Oct 30 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today that the alleged move to oust him is now “over” with the conclusion of the state polls in August.

Even the recent controversy on the sale of an industrial land in Byram was cited as one of the moves to diminish Chow’s authority. Last week, former Penang executive councillor and DAP assemblyman Phee Boon reportedly said the party grassroots have called for the political tensions to stop so everyone can “cool down, take a step back and see the bigger picture”.“I have answered, I’m always calm and cool,” Chow replied, when asked to comment on Phee’s remark.

Asked whether he would sit down and have a calm discussion with his party national chairman Lim Guan Eng to resolve the political tension in Penang, he said they meet every week for weekly meetings.

