Talks called off in Western Digital-Kioxia memory chip merger

Kioxia, previously Toshiba’s semiconductor division, is the world’s third-largest flash memory manufacturer, followed by Western Digital.

TOKYO: Western Digital of the United States and Japan’s Kioxia have shelved talks for a merger that would have created one of the world’s largest memory chip makers, media reports said Friday. Memory chips are used in everyday devices such as smartphones and storage drives, as well as in industrial and medical equipment, but their prices are notoriously volatile.

Kioxia, formerly the semiconductor unit of Japanese tech giant Toshiba, was acquired by US investment firm Bain Capital in 2018. There have been long-running discussions between Western Digital and Kioxia about merging to form a firm that would compete at the top of the world’s memory chip market. headtopics.com

However, these talks have been called off, media reports said, over issues including the opposition of South Korea’s SK Hynix, one of the top global producers of memory chips.SK Hynix holds an indirect stake in Kioxia as a member of the Bain-led group that acquired it, and voiced its opposition to the Western Digital deal on Thursday.

The South Korean firm “is not agreeing to the deal at this time in light of the overall impact on the value of the company’s investment in Kioxia”, SK Hynix’s chief financial officer Kim Woohyun said during an earnings call.“We will be making the decision for the sake of all stakeholders, not only the shareholders but also Kioxia,” he added. headtopics.com

Bain and SK Hynix did not comment when contacted by AFP on Friday about the reported breakdown of the merger.Kioxia is the world’s third-largest flash memory maker, followed by Western Digital.Global memory chip sales reached nearly US$130 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

