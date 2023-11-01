Taliban urges extension of deadline for Afghans to leave Pakistan

The Pakistani government has given 1.7 million Afghans it says are living illegally in the country until Nov 1 to leave voluntarily or be forcibly removed. Taliban authorities thanked Pakistan and other countries that hosted millions of Afghans who fled during decades of conflict.
Since taking power, the Taliban government has urged Afghans to return home but has also condemned Pakistan’s actions, saying nationals are being punished for tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. The Taliban government statement again denied the claim, saying, “In countries where Afghans live, they have not threatened the security of those countries, nor have they been the cause of instability.”
Border officials on the Afghan side at the Torkham crossing in eastern Afghanistan said they were facing an “emergency situation” as they tried to keep up with waves of arrivals in the thousands. The government has established a High Commission to address the issue and said two temporary camps would be set up in the area near Torkham.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕