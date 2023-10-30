Take stern action or sexist remarks by MPs will never end, says Young Syefura

KUALA LUMPUR: It is high time stern action is taken against Members of Parliament who make sexist and rude remarks in the Dewan Rakyat, says a government backbencher.

Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) said all MPs are obligated to act with decorum when debating in the august House and avoid remarks that are offensive to any group.“If no decisive action is taken against MPs who make rude and sexist remarks (in the Dewan Rakyat), the problem will never end,” she told a press conference at the Parliament building on Monday (Oct 30).

While debating Budget 2024 on Thursday (Oct 26), Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) had invited Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh) to visit Langkawi wearing nothing, after the DAP lawmaker asked if shorts were allowed on the island. headtopics.com

Kok, who was also at the press conference, said she felt bewildered after Suhaimi gave the sexist response to her genuine concern for tourism in Langkawi. "I had asked him the question... because he had repeatedly (claimed) that the government was not helping to promote Langkawi as a tourist destination."There have been many complaints from (visitors to) Langkawi to the Tourism Ministry about being harassed by local authorities over their attire.Others who attended the press conference as a show of solidarity were Pakatan Harapan MPs Rodziah Ismail (Ampang), Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Bukit Bendera), Suhaizan Kayat (Pulai), P.

In 2021, then Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman went on a tirade against women Opposition lawmakers and even went as far as to call them indecent.Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has been repeatedly criticised over multiple sexist remarks against women since 2007, when he first made a sexist remark about a woman MP's menstrual cycle. headtopics.com

