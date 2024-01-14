Taiwan's ruling party candidate wins presidential election

Taiwan's ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te, branded a threat to peace by China, won the island's presidential election. Lai delivered a third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after a campaign where he defended Taiwan's democratic way of life. China claims Taiwan as its own and has not ruled out using force for unification.





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan's Ruling-Party Candidate Wins Presidential ElectionRuling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election on Saturday and his opponents conceded, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy’s relations with China over the next four years.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Facebook and TikTok Restrict Record Number of Social Media Posts in MalaysiaFacebook-owner Meta and China's TikTok restricted a record number of social media posts and accounts in Malaysia in the first six months of 2023, data published by the firms showed, amid a jump in government requests to remove content.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Chinese semiconductor design companies turn to Malaysian firms for chip assemblyA growing number of Chinese semiconductor design companies are tapping Malaysian firms to assemble a portion of their high-end chips, keen to hedge risks in case the US expands sanctions on China's chip industry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Job Scams Reach 'Pandemic' Levels in Southeast AsiaThe United Nations warns that job scams in Southeast Asia have reached 'pandemic' levels, with an estimated 100,000 victims. Many of these victims are trafficked young men and women from China, Malaysia, and Singapore, who are forced to commit various digital crimes.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Parti Amanah Negara concludes National Convention, strengthens party's direction for GE16Parti Amanah Negara concluded its eighth edition of its National Convention last weekend and delegates and party leadership took advantage of the three-day event to voice out their opinions to strengthen the party’s direction for the 16th general election (GE16). The party also elected its leaders and committee for the 2023-2026 term, where President Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu retained his post to lead Amanah for a third and final time. Amanah made it clear that it won’t budge from its position of being a progressive and inclusive party as it rejects racial discrimination and aims to stop all expressions of racial dominance against minority races. In his opening speech, Mohamad Sabu said rhetoric and narratives that the Malays are being oppressed in Malaysia were silly and only something their opponents — Perikatan Nasional (PN) — will spout to scare Muslims in Malaysia. “We can all live in Malaysia together

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Parti Amanah Negara Delegates Call for Action Against Rival PartyDelegates at Parti Amanah Negara's annual convention express concerns about rival PAS party's racial and religious incitement. They emphasize the need for Amanah to find its voice and demand sterner action against PAS.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »