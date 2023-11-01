Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Penny Tai to stage concert in Genting on Feb 3

Tai will be performing 25 songs from both her old and new albums. In a statement, the singer said that she's eager to meet fans, share her music and stories and inspire everyone to explore the connection between music and life.

The Drift World Tour, which kicked off in Taipei last July, has brought Tai to numerous cities in China – including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Wuhan and Changsha among others. The singer has garnered exceptional reviews for her outstanding performances on tour.

Tickets to Tai's Drift World Tour in Malaysia are priced from RM288 to RM758 and will go on sale at 2pm on Nov 17 at The first 500 tickets (VIP, PS1 and PS2 only) will be offered at a 10% discounted rate.

