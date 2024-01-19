Taiping Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Exciting Activities

Taiping is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with a host of activities planned. The town's residents are excited and proud of this milestone. Taiping Heritage Square will host the launch of the celebrations. Taiping Sri Guru Singh Sabha is planning a dinner in July to welcome back former residents. The town has seen significant development over the years, with houses becoming more expensive than in Ipoh.





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netizen Highlights Ethnic Harmony in TaipingNetizen Muhammad Najib underscores the enduring ethnic harmony in Taiping, a town with a significant Chinese-majority population. He highlights the town's name origin and its appropriateness for hosting Chinese calligraphy competitions. Taiping residents are known for their welcoming attitude towards people of different ethnic backgrounds.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Aston Martin Unveils Limited-Run Valour Model for 110th AnniversaryAston Martin has introduced the Valour, a limited-run model created to celebrate the brand's 110th anniversary. The Valour is equipped with a 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and a bespoke six-speed manual transmission, making it the only front-engined V12 sports car with a manual gearbox. The design of the Valour is inspired by previous Aston Martin models, including the original V8 Vantage and the Vantage-based RHAM/1 'Muncher' Le Mans race car from 1980.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Tiger Beer Celebrates Chinese New Year with Nationwide PromotionsTiger Beer launches its CNY 2024 campaign with nationwide promotions and in-mall experiences, aiming to celebrate Malaysians' achievements and inspire them to set bolder goals for the new year.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Ennoblement Ceremony at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur Celebrates Excellence in The Knights Award Season 2 - Asia EditionA stunning Ennoblement Ceremony at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur marked a celebration of excellence in The Knights Award Season 2 – Asia Edition. This prestigious award is founded by visionary entrepreneur Dr. Zyro Wong and endorsed by Royal Patron Yang Berhormat Mulia Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, the Father of Malaysian Economic Development and founder of Petronas; special advisor Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ong Tee Keat; Guest of Honour His Royal Highness Prince Norodom Naravong; Yang Bahagia Dato Dr. Ammar Abd Ghapar, the Director General of Tourism Malaysia Promotional Board; Dr. Zainah Shariff, Deputy Director General, National Department of Youth and Sports; Rizal Nainy, CEO of SME Corporation; Council of Lords from the European Union Region, Juan Jose Delgado; Council of Lords from Hong Kong, Kelvin Chan and many other prominent leaders of industry coming in the roles of Council of Lords. The Ennoblement Ceremony was a glittering event, showcasing many prestigious figures, business icons, local and international celebrities, and established organisations from across Asia

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Biden to Warn of Trump's Threat to Democracy in Campaign SpeechPresident Joe Biden will seek to fire up his 2024 campaign today with a major speech warning that democracy is at risk from Donald Trump, three years after the deadly Jan 6 US Capitol attack. Either trailing or neck and neck with Trump in recent polls, the 81-year-old Democrat will frame his likely Republican rival as a threat to the nation in an address near the historic US independence war site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. A looming winter storm forced the speech to be brought forward a day from tomorrow, the third anniversary of the Capitol assault by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn Biden’s 2020 election win. The effort to boost Biden’s campaign by painting him as a defender of democracy will continue Monday when the president visits a South Carolina church where a white supremacist shot dead nine black parishioners in 2015

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Taiping Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Exciting ActivitiesTaiping is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with a host of activities planned. The town's residents are excited and proud of this milestone.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »