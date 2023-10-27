Syria’s army shoots down drones over Hama, Aleppo

Rescuers and residents have accused Damascus of intensifying their bombardment of rebel-held Idlib city in the last three weeks. (AP pic)

The army said several villages in rural Hama had come under attack from drones flying from Idlib city. At least four civilians were killed in Idlib earlier from rockets fired by the Syrian army, rebel sources said.

In a statement, the army said it conducted with Russian air forces a series of strikes against hideouts, training bases, and ammunition depots belonging to the Islamist militant Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, killing and injuring scores of their fighters and also some military commanders. headtopics.com

Rescuers and residents say the Syrian government backed by Russian jets has intensified in the last three weeks their bombardment of Syria’s northwest rebel-held enclave. The area is the last opposition bastion under the control of mainstream Turkey-backed armed factions and the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.

