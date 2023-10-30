Actress Suzanne Somers, who was best known for the sitcom Three's Company, died Oct 15 after a long battle with cancer. She was 76. Photo: Reuters

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is when the force of"blood pushing against artery walls is consistently too high," the Mayo Clinic says. The Mayo Clinic also defines hydrocephalus as"the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain."

Somers' death certificate said she battled hydrocephalus for more than a year, and received an"intracerebral ventricular shunt" in July 2022 to drain excess fluid. At the time of her death, Somers' spokesperson said the actor"passed away peacefully at home" in Palm Springs. Somers also"survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years." headtopics.com

As news of Somers' death spread, the actor's Hollywood peers paid tribute to her time on screen. Somers also acted in TV shows"RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three's Company," Viola Davis wrote on Instagram."You were a joy and forever young. Rest well."

