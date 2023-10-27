Suwannapura overcomes early bogeys to keep Maybank Championship lead

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapurna secured her first birdie on the par-4 sixth hole and went on to produce a solid back nine with another four birdies. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura recovered from two early bogeys to maintain her lead at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, courtesy of a three-under-par round of 69.
Suwannarpurna’s 12-under 132 through two rounds kept her one shot ahead of American Rose Zhang, who shot up to second after shooting a 68 on day two. France’s Celine Boutier shot the lowest score of the round with a 64 courtesy of nine birdies, finishing ahead of a trio of golfers five shots back. headtopics.com
But it was business as usual for Suwannapura on a clear day in the Malaysian capital as she bids to win her third title on the LPGA Tour.She made a horrendous start with two bogeys on the first three holes, but the 30-year-old kept her composure and grew in confidence as the round went on.
Suwannapurna secured her first birdie on the par-4 sixth hole and went on to produce a solid back nine with another four birdies.“I didn’t really get stressed about the two bogeys, as I felt the pin positions were not easy at all. I just kept trying my best and hopefully get some birdies in,” she said. headtopics.com
“After I missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole, I asked my caddie who was leading. I didn’t think I was still leading.”A double bogey on the 14th threatened to undo all that good work, but the 20-year-old again recovered admirably with another three birdies.