Sustainable practices should be adopted by aviation industry, says Loke

He said while an international framework for the aviation industry’s green transition was in place, regulators must foster an environment that champions and expedites its effective implementation. Loke cited Malaysia Airports for being at the forefront of sustainable practices, including the production of solar power at various key airports, demonstrating dedication to transitioning towards a sustainable, low-carbon future within the aviation sector.

“Our vision for the Malaysian aviation sector is deeply rooted in sustainability. It is outlined in the National Transport Policy (NTP) 2019-2030, which emphasises the efficient and sustainable use of resources while minimising environmental pollution,” he said.

Loke said the Malaysian aviation industry had shown resilience and adaptability during the Covid-19 pandemic, which had caused financial and operational strain, and had forced the industry around the world to adapt and innovate.

