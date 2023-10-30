Suspected rebels shoot dead Indian labourer in Kashmir

The conflict in Kashmir has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and fighters dead. (AFP pic)

SRINAGAR: Suspected rebels shot dead a labourer in Indian-administered Kashmir today, a day after a police officer was critically wounded by unknown gunmen in the disputed region, police said. The killing is the latest violence in the restive Muslim-majority region, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

The labourer, from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was shot in Kashmir’s Pulwama district and later “succumbed to his injuries”, police said, without giving further details. Rebel groups have previously said any outsider seeking to settle in Kashmir would be treated as a “legitimate target”.Last week, the Indian army said five suspected rebels were killed in a firefight near the line of control with Pakistan, a report that could not be independently verified. headtopics.com

Armed clashes between rebels and security forces have drastically reduced since 2019, when New Delhi cancelled constitutionally guaranteed semi-autonomy and imposed direct rule.At least 104 people have been killed in the region this year, including 71 suspected rebels, 22 members of the security forces and 11 civilians, according to official figures.Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only backs a Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.

