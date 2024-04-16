Suspect in KLIA Terminal 1 shooting remanded for seven days

PETALING JAYA: The suspect in the shooting at KLIA Terminal 1 on Sunday morning has been remanded for seven days.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain yesterday confirmed that the suspect, Hafizul Harawi, was nabbed in Kota Bharu earlier that afternoon.

