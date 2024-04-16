Suspect in KLIA shooting believed to be trying to escape to a neighbouring country

: The suspect who opened fire at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 Arrival Hall, early last Sunday morning, before being arrested in Kota Bharu yesterday, is believed to be trying to escape to a neighbouring country .

Speaking at a media conference in the Kelantan police contingent headquarters today, he said the police are also looking into the method used by the suspect to escape abroad.“... yes, there is indeed an attempt by the suspect to escape through the country’s border and we are still collecting more information,“ he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said initial investigations showed the suspect arrived in Kelantan on April 14 using the same car, namely a Honda Civic, but changed the car’s registration plate number to avoid his movements being detected.“The suspect has four identity cards belonging to other people and one of the identity cards was used to register with the hotel,“ he said.

KLIA Shooting Suspect Escape Neighbouring Country

