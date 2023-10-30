Suspect held as death toll in South India blasts rises to three

People stand outside a convention centre where multiple blasts occurred during a religious gathering in Kochi, India, October 29, 2023.//REUTERSPIX: The death toll in the blasts at a religious gathering in the southern Indian state of Kerala has risen to three.

Three explosions took place during a prayer meeting of the Christian sect Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi on Sunday morning.The suspect is associated with the Christian denomination and was upset with it as he thought the sect was “anti-national”, according to local media reports.One girl succumbed to her injuries, taking the death toll to three, on Monday.

Dozens of people were injured at the meeting where 2,500 had gathered from various parts of Kerala. - Bernama.

South Africa beat New Zealand by a point to win record fourth Rugby World CupPARIS, Oct 29 — Handre Pollard kicked four penalties to help South Africa to a nail-biting 12-11 victory over 14-man New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday to claim... Read more ⮕

At least 1 killed, 2 critically wounded in blast in southern IndiaThe incident occurred at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Kalamassery, which is located near the port city of Kochi. Read more ⮕

Indian police say one killed by suspected bomb at Christian prayersTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM (India), Oct 29 — A suspected bomb blast during a Christian prayer meeting in India’s southern state of Kerala killed one person and wounded 36 others,... Read more ⮕

Cops found Maine shooting suspect dead in recycling trailerRobert R Card was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a 48-hour manhunt. Read more ⮕

Death toll from Hurricane Otis in South Mexico climbs to 39MEXICO CITY: The death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 39 in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, with 10 people reported missing, the Mexica... Read more ⮕

Piala Sultan Johor: India hukum skuad muda negara 3-1Skuad remaja kebangsaan terus berputih mata apabila tewas 1-3 kepada juara bertahan, India Kejohanan Hoki Antarabangsa Piala Sultan Johor Read more ⮕