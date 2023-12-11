Survivor of Highland Towers Tragedy Reflects on Survivors' Guilt

Sasha Bashir lost her childhood home at Highland Towers during a massive landslide caused by heavy rains. The tragedy claimed 48 lives and left Sasha with survivors' guilt. She reflects on the anniversary of the tragedy and wonders why she survived.





