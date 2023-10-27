Surging falsehoods seek to dent Western aid to Ukraine

A view shows a multi-storey residential building damaged in recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 26, 2023. REUTERSPIX: From fake street art to doctored media reports demonizing President Volodymyr Zelensky, a torrent of online disinformation seeks to erode Western support that is crucial for Kyiv's war effort against Russia.

“The (disinformation) campaigns take place in multiple countries and languages, and their intensification suggest concerted efforts,“ Roman Osadchuk, from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), told AFP.

AFP's factcheckers have exposed a series of doctored images of street art mocking Zelensky, who has faced an avalanche of disinformation since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022. The manipulated clip was watermarked with the logo for Fox News Digital, but a network spokesperson told AFP that it had not posted any such footage. headtopics.com

“The Kremlin is capitalizing on war fatigue and apathy, as well as the Euroscepticism and fears of Western and Central European societies.” Even in the United States -- Kyiv's biggest donor of security aid -- there are concerns that opposition from hardline Republican lawmakers has put future assistance for Kyiv in doubt.President Joe Biden is currently pushing Congress to approve a massive $106 billion security bill, which includes $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

