Supporters urge Najib and Muhyiddin to unite for the country

PUTRAJAYA: Supporter of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, also known as 'Bossku', wants the former Prime Minister and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to set aside their long-standing dispute and work together for the country and the people. This positive development can be seen after Muhyiddin prayed for Najib's recovery, who is currently being treated in the hospital due to being infected with Covid-19, yesterday.

President of the Malaysian National Unity Organization, Syed Muhammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz, said that the country would be stronger if these two figures joined forces while the people are suffering from economic problems and the cost of living. 'I believe the prices of basic necessities will increase even higher when diesel subsidies are withdrawn and the service tax (SST) is raised by 8 percent,' he said in a statement today. He said that the long wait of Najib's loyal supporters for seven years finally ended after Muhyiddin openly prayed for Najib, indicating that justice for Najib would be achieved if he is together with the Perikatan Nasional (PN). Moreover, he believes that UMNO will regain strength and Najib will be back in the political arena of the country if he is with the PN. 'We will wait for the upcoming general election (PRU), but we must seize the momentum. 'To the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), let us believe that we will unite our efforts with the PN. Let's go there, don't wait any longer.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLİNE: Saya doakan Najib diberi kesembuhanSaya doakan Najib diberi kesembuhan - Muhyiddin

Source: UMonline | Read more »

WORLDOFBUZZ: Efforts to Free Najib Razak from Prison ContinueThe “campaigns” to free Najib Razak from prison continue, and the efforts are stronger, especially from his family members and loyal supporters, with deminajib trending on social media recently. Najib’s sons and daughter, Datuk Mohd Nizar, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin, and Nooryana Najwa recently attended the program “Demi Najib, We’ll Stand By You”. The program was held not only to demand a fair trial for the former PM but also to free him from prison so that he could go home to his family. Unfair court system! Najib’s eldest son, Nizar said that his father wasn’t allowed to be represented by any lawyers during his final appeal, which, according to Nizar, has never happened in Malaysian history, reported Astro Awani. “This is against the laws that are stated in the Constitution of Malaysia. Everyone should be given full capacity to defend themselves but not my father.” Nizar dubbed the incident “a sad incident in the history of Malaysia.” He believes the judiciary system in Malaysia has to undergo a major reshuffle to prevent others from experiencing the same thing that happened to Najib. “I can’t move on” Najib’s other son, Nazifuddin made it clear that it’s tough for him to move on from the matter unless his father gets the justice he deserves. At the program, Nazifuddin urged the Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government to do the right thing by giving Najib and others the human rights they deserve

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Presiden Persatuan Hoki Perak dapat DatukPresiden Persatuan Hoki Perak (PHP), Mohd Sayuti Abdul Samad kini bergelar Datuk apabila menerima anugerah Darjah Dato Paduka Mahkota Perak (DPMP) sempena Hari Keputeraan Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah tahun ini.

Source: UMonline | Read more »

FMTODAY: PAS sidelining Muhyiddin in favour of Dr M, says PuadUmno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi says Bersatu’s Hamzah Zainudin is trying to cover up the rift by claiming the people want a change of government.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: PAS sidelining Muhyiddin in favour of Mahathir, says PuadPETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin is being sidelined by coalition partner PAS in favour of Dr Mahathir Mohamad, according to an Umno Supreme Council member.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Govt monitoring US Bill regarding sanctions against foreign supporters of HamasKUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his congratulations to Professor Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman for being named the Tokoh Akademik Negara (National Academic Figure) for 2023.

Source: staronline | Read more »