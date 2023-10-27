Support Palestinian cause for justice and humanity, says MCA central committee member

PETALING JAYA: All political parties in Malaysia must stand in unison in support of the Palestinian cause, says MCA central committee member and lawyer Chan Quin Er.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 27), the lawyer said she had met with Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, alongside party president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. "Our discussion underscored an important truth: the Israel-Palestine conflict is fundamentally a political struggle, not a religious one.

"It's easy to get caught up in the narratives but we must remember that this is not about taking sides, it's about standing for justice, humanity and the protection of innocent lives," she added. Describing the meeting as insightful, she has called on all political parties in Malaysia to stay united in support of the Palestinian cause. headtopics.com

"We must overcome partisanship, engage in open dialogues, support diplomatic efforts and be a leading voice for calm and reason on the world stage. "Our voices matter. And I believe our actions can create real change," she said, adding that it is her belief that the two-state solution was the best way forward to ensure a lasting peace in the region.

Chan had urged all to condemn the war crimes that had been committed by Israel during the ongoing conflict. "Now is the time for governments worldwide to unequivocally condemn Israeli war crimes and for the international community to send a resounding message to join hands in solidarity against the apartheid," she added. headtopics.com

