Support Local Talents and Businesses with Exciting Events

Friday, 17 November Colours For Gaza | Galeri Puteh, INC KL Eco City | 3pm-6pm | Free entry View this post on Instagram A post shared by G A L E R I P U T E H (@galeriputeh) Colours For Gaza is a group solidarity art exhibition by Malaysian contemporary artists. The exhibit is available for viewing until 21 November 2023 at Galeri Puteh in INC KL Eco City. The artworks, including poetry, aim to raise awareness about the plight of Palestinians under Israel’s rule. Additionally, it’s to create a space for dialogue and understanding between communities through art and colour as a medium to communicate. Sales of the artworks and sponsorships will be distributed to the Palestinian aid fund in collaboration with legitimate humanitarian organisation

