‘Support but don’t go overboard’

Concerned: Anwar speaking to members of the press concerning the video that has gone viral on social media. — Bernama

Commenting on the circulation of a video that purportedly showed teachers and students in a public school in Malaysia brandishing replica firearms during one such activity, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said such things “need to be controlled”.

The video and photos showed students and teachers parading around brandishing firearm replicas while carrying the Palestine flags and wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, said to be part of the Solidarity With Palestine Week event in schools. headtopics.com

This comes as 17 civil society groups in Sarawak voiced their disagreement with the Education Ministry’s instruction for all government education institutions to observe the solidarity week in support of the Palestinian cause.

“We are currently cooperating with the OIC and the Arab League, and there are daily discussions on current developments.“That’s the priority of Islamic countries,” he said after his lunch at Ramli Corner Selera Kampong here yesterday. headtopics.com

Read more:

staronline »

QuickCheck: Did a boy get a zipper stuck up his nose?Tragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Ringgit ends higher vs US dollarTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Support Palestinian cause for justice and humanity, says MCA central committee memberTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Speaker must take disciplinary action on tardinessTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Thailand's ruling party chooses a Shinawatra as new leaderTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Man, 73, nabbed for driving against trafficTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕