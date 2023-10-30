Sunway Group founder Jeffrey Cheah bestowed honorary knighthood by King Charles

In a statement issued by the British High Commission today, Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah was honoured for his services to higher education, health services and philanthropy. The honorary knighthood which carries the post-nominal letters KBE, is a highly prestigious and rare distinction for citizens of a non-Commonwealth Realm nation.

Cheah, a prominent Malaysian entrepreneur and philanthropist is also the founder and trustee of Jeffrey Cheah Foundation which owns and governs all entities in Sunway Education Group under a not-for-profit structure.

In healthcare, it said the partnership with the University of Cambridge saw the Group’s flagship Sunway Medical Centre at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur appointed as a Regional Site Partner of Cambridge University Clinical Research Centre, as well as the naming of the Jeffrey Cheah Biomedical Centre at the Cambridge University Biomedical Campus, the largest biotech cluster outside the United States. headtopics.com

In the education sector, the British High Commission said the affiliation between Sunway University and Lancaster University since 2006 has resulted in one of the most successful transnational higher education partnerships in the world, winning the “UK-Malaysia Education Institutional Partnership” award at the prestigious British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (BMCC) Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Meanwhile, Cheah in the same statement said he was deeply overwhelmed and greatly humbled by the award and considered the honour not just a personal one but an award that recognises the efforts of everyone affiliated with Sunway Group and the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation in positively impacting society and Malaysia. headtopics.com

